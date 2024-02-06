Leave no bug behind

Dear Destroyer fans,

As time passes, there are fewer and fewer bugs being reported by you. While this is a good thing, at the same time, some of the issues that you have reported are quite difficult to reproduce on our end, which also makes them more difficult to fix. Therefore, we have added a bug reporting functionality so that whenever an issue occurs, you can report it to us quickly. Not only does it allow you to fill in a description of the issue, but it also automatically sends us the copies of a few important files from your game, allowing us to investigate the nature of such a bug much more quickly. We are confident that the addition of the bug reporter will allow us to address your concerns more efficiently.

In the meantime, we have again managed to introduce a couple of the most crucial and awaited fixes that some of you have been asking for. The save game bug that would sometimes disable the UI has been eradicated, and we have also dealt with another issue that would mess up the escorts names, duplicating them instead of using the four different names that we have for them.

Lastly, as some of you have commented, the battles can come to an abrupt end. In order to tackle this problem, we have introduced a few various messages by the escort commander, informing you when the U-boat threat has been nullified. Upon hearing them, you can be sure that the engagement has come to a close.

We hope that the above fixes will improve your ASW experience and that you will continue to enjoy Destroyer.

Artur Salwarowski

Destroyer Lead Designer

Iron Wolf Studio

Changelog: