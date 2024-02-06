It's a Modders World: Jagged Alliance 3 Gets Free Content Update Today!

It's a Modders World: Jagged Alliane 3 Gets Free Content Update Today!

Sofia, Bulgaria / Vienna, Austria, February 6th, 2024: With its latest free update, Patch 1.5 "Larry", the critically acclaimed turn-based strategy game Jagged Alliance 3 introduces new content in the form of optional and variable rule sets, enriching your campaign in Grand Chien with fresh challenges and opportunities. Among the examples of how to intensify the trials for your Mercs are features like "Body Count," where your fellow warriors confront larger enemy squads, "Hard Lessons," which prolongs the time needed for a Merc to level up, and "Ammo Scarcity," as the name suggests, introduces scarcity of ammunition. Conversely, players can also leverage rules such as "A.I.M Legendary Deals," which reduce the starting salaries of elite and legendary Mercs, aiding their strategic endeavors. Players have the liberty to combine these rules as they see fit, shaping their challenges as they embark on their mission to liberate Grand Chien!

Moreover, update 1.5 empowers dedicated modders with extensive tools to modify, enhance, and even rebuild most aspects of the game. We eagerly anticipate the release of outstanding mods in the upcoming weeks and months.

Update 1.5 "Larry" includes:

New extensive modding tools: Create new campaigns, and quests, edit maps, and much more.

10 new game rules: Customize the difficulty of each playthrough with these optional new rules and combine them as you see fit

Some issues fixed

You can check out the full patch notes here: https://thqnordic.com/article/patch-notes-15

Jagged Alliance 3 is being developed by Haemimont Games and published by THQ Nordic. The game is available on PC at an SRP of $ 44.99 / € 44.99 / £ 39.99 and for PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5, as well as on Xbox One / the Xbox Series S/X at an SRP of € 59.99 / $ 59.99 / £ 49.99.

The multiplayer functionality is 'cross-gen', allowing PlayStation 4 players to team up with their PlayStation 5 friends, and Xbox One users to join forces with those on Xbox Series S/X.

A free playable demo is available on Steam. It allows players to explore Ernie Island, the starting region of the game. Try the demo: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2386860

