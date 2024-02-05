Major Update - v1.0.6

DYNAMIC ATMOSPHERE:
- The dynamic events you can experience while playing The Nefargad have been improved.
- The probabilities of dynamic events have been adjusted.
- Increased the accuracy of dynamic fog.
- Bloom setting improved.
EASTER EGGS:
- Some easter eggs have been updated. We are waiting for you to find and share now. :)
OTHER:
- Torch lighting animation has been adjusted.
- Edited a typo in an English note.
- "Muzik Sesi" text in the menu has been updated to "Müzik Sesi".
- The lighting of movable objects used in solution of puzzles has been improved.
- Improved player movement experience in some puzzles.
- Improved camera movement in a puzzle.
- Some door sounds have been updated.
- Improved the solution of a puzzle.
- Adjusted the flame sounds in a puzzle.
Changed files in this update