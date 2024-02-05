 Skip to content

The Nefargad update for 5 February 2024

Major Update - v1.0.6

Major Update - v1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DYNAMIC ATMOSPHERE:

  • The dynamic events you can experience while playing The Nefargad have been improved.
  • The probabilities of dynamic events have been adjusted.
  • Increased the accuracy of dynamic fog.
  • Bloom setting improved.

EASTER EGGS:

  • Some easter eggs have been updated. We are waiting for you to find and share now. :)

OTHER:

  • Torch lighting animation has been adjusted.
  • Edited a typo in an English note.
  • "Muzik Sesi" text in the menu has been updated to "Müzik Sesi".
  • The lighting of movable objects used in solution of puzzles has been improved.
  • Improved player movement experience in some puzzles.
  • Improved camera movement in a puzzle.
  • Some door sounds have been updated.
  • Improved the solution of a puzzle.
  • Adjusted the flame sounds in a puzzle.

