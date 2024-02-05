UPDATE 1.6.1

EXPANDED MAP

The map has been expanded with new areas.

DISGUISE AND INFECTION CHANGES

The Skin Stealer's disguise decays much slower.

Biomass bins give more health and disguise to the Skin Stealer.

Humans who consume infected painkillers will transform faster.

MATCHES FIX

Many of you have probably noticed that connecting to public matches didn't always work, even if a friend gave you the lobby code.

Leaving a match could also sometimes prevent you from finding new ones.

These issues have been plaguing the game forever and I am happy to announce that I have finally fixed them!

That's all for this update, stay tuned because the next one will add the first automatic weapon to the game!

I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW