Resonite update for 5 February 2024

2024.2.5.848 - BepuPhysicsV2 memory leak fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13370083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small quick bugfix, the updated BepuPhysicsV2 had forgotten debugging code in it, which caused memory leaks when computing convex hulls.

This pulls in updated version which should fix that!

Compatible with current.

Bugfixes:

  • Removed debugging code from BepuPhysicsV2 library which resulted in memory leaking when computing convex hull colliders (reported by @medravr, @probableprime, @lecloutpanda, @bredo, @sveken, @charlie_san, Beef, @unintentional, @canadian_redz, @ocelot342, issue #1291, BepuPhysicsV2 update commited by @nutcake)

