The Vanished Sister update for 5 February 2024

2月5日补丁说明3

降低了游戏开局的难度，游戏刚开始一小段时间内"盼盼"很难发现玩家，之后恢复正常
Reduced the difficulty of the game's opening, making it difficult for "Pan Pan" to detect players for a short period of time at the beginning of the game, and then returning to normal

