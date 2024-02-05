 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CODA update for 5 February 2024

///CODA Version 1.75 and ///ALEPH Demo Release

Share · View all patches · Build 13369989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

///CODA Version 1.75:

  • Optimized for slower devices.
  • Fixed minor bugs.
  • Controller support improved.


There is now a demo for my newest game ///ALEPH available on steam here: Aleph Demo

Changed files in this update

Depot 2420391 Depot 2420391
  • Loading history…
Depot 2420392 Depot 2420392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link