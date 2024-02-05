///CODA Version 1.75 and ///ALEPH Demo Release

///CODA Version 1.75:
- Optimized for slower devices.
- Fixed minor bugs.
- Controller support improved.
There is now a demo for my newest game ///ALEPH available on steam here: Aleph Demo
