Playtest Version 0.0.32

Reworked Supply and Demand system

The system that govern the supply and demand on settlements was reworked (will be improved even more in the future).

Now villages will produce more resources compared to other type of settlements but will not produce items to be put on the local market (this means equipments will be difficult to find in villages).

It was also implemented a threshold of resources on the local market for each settlement at which (if greater than it) they will reduce or stop the local resource production, and restart or even double the production if the resources go below it

Merchant Caravans now will give priority to items with the best discounts when deciding which item to buy and bring back to their own settlements, this should make caravans more inclined to take surplus from the local market and better distribute resources.

Trade values now are better linked to current local market supply and will change dynamically while the player is trading at the market.

If you reach a relationship of 50 or greater with the local merchant notable, the trade panel will also display the current trade values for different resources

New Feature

Remove the possibility to trade with a settlement if you don't have a guild build or a party nearby

Added a new idle animation in combat

Changed sword and axe "wide swing" skill to only be cast in front or back of the character

Small bugs fix:

Fixed a bug not awarding resources from bandit hideout stash when defeating them

Fixed a bug not putting a limit on trade value change on direct trade

Remove the possibility to disband a party in a settlement you don't have a guild build

Fixed a bug not removing quest in some cases when compelting or failing them, preventing the agent to create new ones

Fixed the battle log showing different number than the actual damage

Fixed an issue that prevent travel events trigger

