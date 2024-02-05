Stellar Settlers Beta 0.5.0 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Today is a very important day for us! During Nextfest, we make the "Spaceship Building" part of our game available to play for the duration of the Nextfest, make sure to give it a try. This update is also on the playtest branch.



There was a lot of bug fixing and polishing this week, and sorry for the late update, we wanted to polish the demo as much as we could before the NextFest. Oh also, we support 13 languages now, some of the Localization QA is done, but some of them are still work in progress!

Let's get into updates;

New Additions:

Recycling Center, Robotics Lab, Silicon Factory, Cryogenic Pod, Green House, Defence System Bot, and Ship Wreck have been added to the game.

Implemented various new structures including entertainment center, miner factory, and nano material assembler.

Added spaceship effects, thruster effect starts on launch, and spaceship explosion and malfunction mechanics.

New UI features such as a demo panel, spaceship design handbook UI, and an in-game debug screen.

Localization improvements for multiple languages and UI adjustments to support these changes.

Gameplay Updates:

Enhanced localization for bot hovers, event indicators, settler assigning flow, and many other elements.

Updated the bot localisation via SO and fixed various localisation errors.

Adjusted button sizing for botinfo panel & structure info panel.

Improved vertical tunnel placement and storage collider adjustments.

Enhanced quest progression logic and fixed general quest progression issues.

Implemented a default language picker depending on Steam language settings.

Updated launch info panel to stay active and show percentages.

Adjusted spaceship button functionalities and camera movements for better gameplay experience.

Added and updated various gameplay elements like spaceship parts button, ore info panel translation, and entertainment center morale generation.

Fixes:

Corrected numerous localisation issues across different languages including Korean, Turkish, and Chinese.

Fixed issues related to storage, research button hover text, layout shifts, and tutorial button functionality.

Addressed bugs in structure placement, ghost notes, and spaceship part tooltips.

Resolved issues with miner target rotation, hauler container null checks, and environment object navmesh.

Fixed tunnel placement issues for downward tunnels and nano material assembler.

Adjusted storage count from zero and fixed trade screen and text overflow issues.

Optimizations and Performance:

Performed sync of translations and various optimizations across the game.

Implemented performance comments to enhance game efficiency.

Disabled build navmesh and removed all structures from navmesh for performance improvement.

Updated and balanced sound effects for a better audio experience.

Balance Changes:

Balanced spaceship costs, pop & pod cost, and research credit costs.

Adjusted resource production rates and updated spaceship part requirements.

Balanced energy gain and adjusted costs for various gameplay elements.

Improved defense system capabilities, including increase evade chance and pod placement.

Miscellaneous:

Introduced various scriptable objects, prefabs, and sprites for new additions like the defense system.

Enhanced UI interactions with new scroll rect customizations and sensitivity adjustments.

Implemented spaceship self-destruction mechanics and fixed related issues.

Added and updated various animations for a richer game experience.

This update brings a host of improvements, fixes, and new features aimed at enhancing gameplay, expanding content, and refining the overall player experience.

Thank you everyone for your support and wishlists <3





