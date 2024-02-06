Haulin' Hearts Online Event

Join us as we celebrate Valentines day by taking part in our latest World of Trucks event – Haulin’ Hearts!



Since the 14th Century Valentine’s Day has been recognised as a time to embrace the chance to give something special to those we hold dear in our hearts, whether it be a letter of love, a heartfelt poem or gift, and today is no different. With all the love on offer, there is plenty miles to cover and loads of Valentines Presents to deliver this year, and every bit helps.

Today I’m Haulin’ Hearts afar,

With nothing else in mind.

And to this task I pledge my word

For everyone in kind.

And while I’m on the road out there

With fourteen loads ahead,

I’ll stop at nothing ‘til I’m done,

Then rest my weary head.

But not before I’m in your arms

Oh darling love of mine.

For one and all and all for one,

And you my Valentine.

So we invite you, our #BestCommunityEver, whether you have a special sweetheart of your own or simply want to help others connect during this romantic time, to complete the community goal of 600,000 deliveries of Valentines Presents to loved ones around the world! Our special Valentines themed event trailers are all loaded up and ready to roll for you!





This is, once again, a great chance for you to create a romantic matching paint job with your truck if you happen to own the Valentine's Paint Jobs Pack DLC for ATS!

Your personal goal requires 14 deliveries of Valentines Presents cargo, and as our thank you we are offering great rewards including a special World of Trucks Achievement. So, come along and join the fun!

Rules

Using External Contracts, with a World of Trucks-connected profile in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both, the community goal is to achieve 600,000 deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo, from any city in any trucking territory.

When a player completes 14 deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo across any trucking territories in either game, it will complete their personal goal.

Rewards

Personal: Players that complete 14 or more deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo will gain a unique World of Trucks Achievement as well as a Winged Heart cabin item as a Steam inventory item for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator.

Community: When the community goal of achieving 600,000 deliveries of Valentine Presents cargo from any city is met and if the player has also achieved their personal goal, then they will receive a Trucker's Rose hanging item as a Steam inventory item for their cabin.



Note: In order to qualify for any community reward, you must complete at least your personal goal in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both. Each reward will be a Steam inventory item for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Once completed, claim your reward in the Events page on your World of Trucks profile.

The event will be concluded on Sunday the 18th of February at 23:59 UTC.