MetaDock update for 5 February 2024

MetaDock 0.5.9.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with some RSS feeds not working
  • Fixed issue where if you had a private window and hid the entire interface, then un-hid it, it would unmute the private window.

