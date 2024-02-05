Fix some bugs

-Prevent players from escaping the shelter

-Fixed the issue of being unable to aim immediately after being swooped by a crawler

-Fixed the problem of being hit by a crawler and then shooting, causing the camera angle to be stuck.

-Fix: When using a computer, if you click too fast, the viewing angle will become stuck.

-Fixed the issue where when assembling accessories, if you click the backpack button, the phone will be -opened, making it impossible to close the accessory interface.

-A barrel of oil has been added to the dock survivor camp

-If you cannot clear the computer mini-game, the frame rate may be too high.

Because the computer cannot be turned on during the day, the update is a bit slow today.

Have a nice day