 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Package Runner update for 5 February 2024

Update Notes 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13369447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix issues：

  • Fixed the issue of unable to enter the game after "Oddity Game" logo by hardware compatibility；

  • Fixed some issues of incorrect text displayed in the Japanese version;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2484371 Depot 2484371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link