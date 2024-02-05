Chinese New Year!

God of Wealth

The God of Wealth is like the Santa of Chinese New Years, he brings good wealth to all who welcome him. And now he will visit players to bring wealth to all tribes.

The God of Wealth will only visit your tribe in Stone Age 6 or later, And once he visits it will take 60 minutes before he will be ready to come visit again.

When it's time for him to visit, a tribe member must use burning bamboo crackers to guide him to the tribe. If no one does this he will think no one lives here and leave. When a bamboo is burning he will appear close to a cairn on the map, looking for players.

When you offer him a dumpling, he will bless you with a gift. He will bless each player with one gift per visit only. He will leave after five minutes or once all players have received their gifts.

Dumplings

Dumplings are a new food that can be made starting from Stone Age 6, and there is a special one that can be made in Bronze Age 4.

Fire crackers

Legend says it can ward off bad spirits, but it can also guide the way for the God of Wealth.

Sparklers

A fun and beautiful firecracker to play with at events.

Spring Couplets

A set of spring couplets that has writings about family harmony, and one for good fortune. You can use these to decorate your door and walls.

Chinese Knot

A decoration you can Receive from The God of Wealth, you can hang it on the wall.

Red Envelopes

One of the gifts from the God of Wealth is a red envelope, it contains 10 spirit fragments. The player that opens the envelop gets the 10 spirit fragments.

But don't just throw away the empty envelope, because you can also use it to gift 10 spirit fragments to each other. Each envelope can be reused 10 times before it disappears.

Quality of Life Improvements

-It is possible to use a soup plate instead of leaf bowl for recipes that require a leaf bowl.

-You can now move a baited fish trap to other locations.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed the error that when you hold a one handed item and pick up four planks they end up held by one hand.

-Fixed the bug that you can create walls and tent holes on the same tile that already has a wall object.

-Fixed the bug where stones vanish when you disassemble a furnace/ oven structure while holding stones in hand.

-Fixed bug that when you hold two logs and pick up another two logs one log will vanish.

-Fixed bug where certain items could get stuck on sleds and become impossible to remove.

-Remove bugged sleds from the map

-Fixed the bug that when removing a wearable item (such as clothes) from an invisible wall results in the item being invisible.