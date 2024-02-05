v1.002 Patch

Fixed a few minor issues, including:
- Some doors not opening when they should.
- Save files not deleting correctly under certain conditions.
- Some rooms incorrectly visible through windows.
- Spelling fixes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a few minor issues, including:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update