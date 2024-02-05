 Skip to content

Detective Ridelle update for 5 February 2024

v1.002 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few minor issues, including:

  • Some doors not opening when they should.
  • Save files not deleting correctly under certain conditions.
  • Some rooms incorrectly visible through windows.
  • Spelling fixes.

