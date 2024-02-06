The Spring Festival version of "Immortal Life" has been released!

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Today, we are excited to announce that the “Immortal Life” Spring Festival version has been released! We are very grateful to each brother and sister for your long-term support and companionship. May all your wishes come true this year!

In this update, we have launched a brand-new festival event for the game as mentioned in the Spring Update Plan, but also optimized the gameplay based on everyone’s feedback and suggestions. Here is the content of this update:

New Content

Two new festival events have been added: "Spot-the-Difference" and "Lantern Riddles", which are held respectively during the “Major Cold” and “Beginning of Spring” solar terms each year (from the second year onwards).

Out With The Old, In With The New

During the "Major Cold", Ferry Stop will hold a "Spot-the-Difference" event to prepare for the New Year. After the event begins, there will be boxes containing scrolls around the map. Players can play "Spot-the-Difference" game and earn points in exchange for generous rewards.



New Year Lantern Festival

During the Beginning of Spring, Ferry Stop will also hold a lantern show. Players can interact with the lanterns in the street and participate in the "Lantern Riddles" event. Festival points can be earned after answering riddles correctly, which can be used to exchange for various exquisite decorations and items.



Optimization content

Added a warehouse interflow function in the save point. Optimized some contents of multi-language. Optimized the drop rate of some monster materials including Golden Sand.

Bug Fixed

Fixed the issue where the number of some crafting items exceeds its actual upper limit. Fixed the abnormal issue of some NPC’s walking route after they lived with the player’s house. Fixed some issues that would happen in the Friendliness quests of Song Yantong. Fixed some error reporting issues during cooking. Fixed some collision issues in the player’s house. Fixed the issue where recipes can’t be received correctly. Fixed other error reporting issues.

We will continue working on developing more fun content in the future. If you have any ideas that would want to experience in the game, or encounter any bugs during playing, feel free to join our Discord to provide your thoughts.

At the end, we would like to extend our sincerest New Year greetings to all brothers and sisters, wishing you a happy Spring Festival, good health, and all the best! We look forward to having “Immortal Life” continue to accompany you through every exciting gaming experience this year.

Need help? Please find our latest added Immortal Life FAQ for helping you with problems like Game Save and other bugs you might encounter.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900840549

If you find any bugs in our game, please feel free to join our Discord Community to submit the bugs you meet <3

YiFang Studio & 2P Games