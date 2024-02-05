- Completed the initial-pass implementation of the non-player character technology; added a new armors/clothes, customizations, quests, and housing.
- Many updates to the overall process of building and harvesting.
- Added new building cues such as a UI panel with building information while in the "Placing" state.
- Added new building effects and building components.
- Reduced building element's resource requirements.
- Added new building furniture including a new storage container.
- Increased axe and pickaxe attack speeds by 10%.
- Completed a massive overhaul of all combat-related systems to create a common-formula for handling all combat properties.
- Completed the initial-pass implementation of the item generation system; this system generates items such as weapons and armor from a pool of uniquely specified properties.
- Added more recipes for the Alchemy Workbench, Cooking Station, and Campfire.
- Added many new harvestable resources.
- Added many new character customizations to the character creator.
- Individualized all races to have proper lore-specific body customizations.
- Completed the initial-pass implementation of the overworld map panel.
- Updated the loot drop chances and content of barrels and creates.
- Completed a massive overworld environment update to include new towns, new town art, and new points of interest.
- Completed a massive backend unification of all character components to seamlessly share behaviors and content between players and non-players such as how attributes, statistics, skills, and abilities are utilized.
WarBox: Arcane update for 5 February 2024
The Non-Player Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
