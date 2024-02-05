 Skip to content

WarBox: Arcane update for 5 February 2024

The Non-Player Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13368971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completed the initial-pass implementation of the non-player character technology; added a new armors/clothes, customizations, quests, and housing.
  • Many updates to the overall process of building and harvesting.
  • Added new building cues such as a UI panel with building information while in the "Placing" state.
  • Added new building effects and building components.
  • Reduced building element's resource requirements.
  • Added new building furniture including a new storage container.
  • Increased axe and pickaxe attack speeds by 10%.
  • Completed a massive overhaul of all combat-related systems to create a common-formula for handling all combat properties.
  • Completed the initial-pass implementation of the item generation system; this system generates items such as weapons and armor from a pool of uniquely specified properties.
  • Added more recipes for the Alchemy Workbench, Cooking Station, and Campfire.
  • Added many new harvestable resources.
  • Added many new character customizations to the character creator.
  • Individualized all races to have proper lore-specific body customizations.
  • Completed the initial-pass implementation of the overworld map panel.
  • Updated the loot drop chances and content of barrels and creates.
  • Completed a massive overworld environment update to include new towns, new town art, and new points of interest.
  • Completed a massive backend unification of all character components to seamlessly share behaviors and content between players and non-players such as how attributes, statistics, skills, and abilities are utilized.

