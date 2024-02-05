 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 5 February 2024

v1.07.1497 - Hotfix

  • crosshair fix 1st person when switching weapons
  • steam leader boards should be fixed
  • game over widget clean up
  • Quad vehicle invisible collision fixed on Desert Squirrels map

