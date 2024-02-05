- crosshair fix 1st person when switching weapons
- steam leader boards should be fixed
- game over widget clean up
- Quad vehicle invisible collision fixed on Desert Squirrels map
Squirrelmageddon! update for 5 February 2024
v1.07.1497 - Hotfix
