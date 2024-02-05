 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy update for 5 February 2024

0.7.10

Build 13368078

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New vehicle: Type 4 Chi-To! A medium tank equipped with a 75mm cannon.
-Secondary weapons on the turret can now be upgraded.
-Added wheel rotating animations for vehicles.
-Adjusted the positions of some sound effects and removed the Doppler effect.
-Changed the Penetration/Damage of Chi-Ri from 15/3 to 13/4.

