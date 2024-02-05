I have addressed some UX bugs. Added some data in preperation for this weeks big update!
Stay tuned, Its going to be a big week for Nebula Nomads!
Nebula Nomads update for 5 February 2024
UX Fixes and Content Preperation for this weeks update!

