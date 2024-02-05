Update #16

This is a pretty large update and consists of :
- Baring a couple of lines, The Violet Hotel's receptionist and waitress as well as Cindi are now voiced by Sabrina (MeghanIsNotDumb), Cindi (Sadie Tasker and LannaRosee_), Autumn (Peach_VO and kj_creed). The starting defaults voices for Windows and Mac/Linux are different, but can be changed in a menu option.
- Japanese translation has been started. At the moment, it only covers a small part of Mr. Nibble's side-story and the Dr. Not-Nice film
- The Council's submarine sonar animation has been changed due to unfixable problems with the original
- New animation for Grendel's bank robbery escape (and new music after that)
- Fight animation has been removed, at least for the time being. Hopefully something better will be added later on
- The Dyslexic font has had to be removed to accommodate translation, but text can still be resized and so on
- Mrs. Jinx's talk in a lift is currently graphically incomplete
Changed files in this update