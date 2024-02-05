 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WTC : Love's Labour's Lost update for 5 February 2024

Update #16

Share · View all patches · Build 13368683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a pretty large update and consists of :

  • Baring a couple of lines, The Violet Hotel's receptionist and waitress as well as Cindi are now voiced by Sabrina (MeghanIsNotDumb), Cindi (Sadie Tasker and LannaRosee_), Autumn (Peach_VO and kj_creed). The starting defaults voices for Windows and Mac/Linux are different, but can be changed in a menu option.
  • Japanese translation has been started. At the moment, it only covers a small part of Mr. Nibble's side-story and the Dr. Not-Nice film
  • The Council's submarine sonar animation has been changed due to unfixable problems with the original
  • New animation for Grendel's bank robbery escape (and new music after that)
  • Fight animation has been removed, at least for the time being. Hopefully something better will be added later on
  • The Dyslexic font has had to be removed to accommodate translation, but text can still be resized and so on
  • Mrs. Jinx's talk in a lift is currently graphically incomplete

Changed files in this update

Depot 1981691 Depot 1981691
  • Loading history…
Depot 1981692 Depot 1981692
  • Loading history…
Depot 1981693 Depot 1981693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link