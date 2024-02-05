Patch 9.2248 live for demo and pre-release version

- Improved inertia loss and screenshake on wall collision
- HUD: HRU bar now displays gray instead of invisible when continuous HRU is equipped
This should be the last one before steam next fest. See you there!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This should be the last one before steam next fest. See you there!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update