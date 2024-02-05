 Skip to content

WarSphere update for 5 February 2024

Patch 9.2248 live for demo and pre-release version

Patch 9.2248 live for demo and pre-release version

Build 13368672

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved inertia loss and screenshake on wall collision
  • HUD: HRU bar now displays gray instead of invisible when continuous HRU is equipped

This should be the last one before steam next fest. See you there!

Changed files in this update

