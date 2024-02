The City has just been added as a new level for Missing Kitty. Find everyone and everything and build the city snowscape while you explore. Perhaps even locate a llama or play the guitar.

Small bug fixes:

Kitty was hard to click on the beach, fixed.

Unclickable bubbles were sometimes on the Docks with nothing hidden beneath.

The boombox is now a bit more boomy.

The Llama's scarf fits a bit more snuggly (for the winter).