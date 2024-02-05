 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Small Kingdoms Prologue update for 5 February 2024

A Wider World

Share · View all patches · Build 13368458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've expanded the world map, adding in islands for 2 new playable kingdoms with 6 new cities, bringing it to a total of 4 kingdoms and 12 cities. Existing saved campaigns remain unchanged.

We've also made some changes to combat and information around houses/citizens, based on player feedback

Additions

  • 2 new Kingdoms to play as or defeat
  • 6 new Cities to rule or conquer
  • 2 achievements for the new kingdoms

Combat

  • units do an attack move when targeting units (will fight back against nearby units on the way)
  • units do a non-attack move when targeting a location (will move to location ignoring other units, useful for retreating)
  • added cursor mouseover changes to show attack and move option when units are selected

World Map

  • changed citizen and housing space counter to a house icon
  • citizen cost of units shown in the training window
  • updated house tooltip

Performance

  • changed unit LODs for better performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2533031 Depot 2533031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link