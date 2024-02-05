A Wider World

Share · View all patches · Build 13368458 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 11:46:15 UTC by Wendy

We've expanded the world map, adding in islands for 2 new playable kingdoms with 6 new cities, bringing it to a total of 4 kingdoms and 12 cities. Existing saved campaigns remain unchanged.

We've also made some changes to combat and information around houses/citizens, based on player feedback

Additions

2 new Kingdoms to play as or defeat

6 new Cities to rule or conquer

2 achievements for the new kingdoms

Combat

units do an attack move when targeting units (will fight back against nearby units on the way)

units do a non-attack move when targeting a location (will move to location ignoring other units, useful for retreating)

added cursor mouseover changes to show attack and move option when units are selected

World Map

changed citizen and housing space counter to a house icon

citizen cost of units shown in the training window

updated house tooltip

Performance