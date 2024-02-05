A Wider World

We've expanded the world map, adding in islands for 2 new playable kingdoms with 6 new cities, bringing it to a total of 4 kingdoms and 12 cities. Existing saved campaigns remain unchanged.
We've also made some changes to combat and information around houses/citizens, based on player feedback
Additions
- 2 new Kingdoms to play as or defeat
- 6 new Cities to rule or conquer
- 2 achievements for the new kingdoms
Combat
- units do an attack move when targeting units (will fight back against nearby units on the way)
- units do a non-attack move when targeting a location (will move to location ignoring other units, useful for retreating)
- added cursor mouseover changes to show attack and move option when units are selected
World Map
- changed citizen and housing space counter to a house icon
- citizen cost of units shown in the training window
- updated house tooltip
Performance
- changed unit LODs for better performance
