1.25 Update Log

Long time no see.

Hi, cultivators! We have been keeping the lowest update frequency for years, as it is necessary to maintain a stable mod environment. Now, it is time to kick these annoying bugs out of the game.

We have fixed most bugs. There are some old bugs, such as: sometimes characters stuck each other, Derivative Calculation fail, some UI bugs for uncommon resolutions. And some new bugs, such as: Ye Baixue not belong to the right sect, some yaoguai feature not working, favor errors.

Besides, we fixed some bugs found by ourselves: wrong sleeping position, wrong law effect, cannot form a formation outside, a prologue stuck, and many UI and wording errors.(e.g. skill cd is removed a long time ago but it still exist in some descriptions)

Other then these fixes, we bring you a new content: Heavenly Chaos. We hope it can bring you some interesting challenge.

Note: If you loading old files fail, it can be the result of mods which has modified game files. The only way is to contact the mod author and seek for a solution.

New Content

New system: Heavenly Chaos

Along with the heavenly rule enterring into the last period, it has been becoming much more chaotic. All kinds of strange phenomenon preveil. To deal with these uncommon things, cultivators arm themselves to teeth to continue their immortal journey.

Heavenly Chaos can be selected in the classic mode.

New Heavenly Chaos Yaoguais' Era

Recently, there is a strange thing happened in the Taiyi Sect. It is said by a hunt, he aimed an shot an arrow into a cow's body. But then the cow started to glow and shinning. After some time, the cow turned into a Beast. The sect leader thought it must be an emergancy, so he discussed with elders and tried to figure out a solution...

Beast convertion: Animals will turn into beasts after death occasionally.

Alchemy Qi Fullness: After a success alchemy, there will be alchemy qi in your sect. The Qi amount is based on the tier and element of the drug.



Beast Sacrifice: Cast a Beast Sacrifice through ancenstral shrine by offer beast blood and soul pearl to gain random item rewards.



Optimize

Add Random and Select All function for Immortal difficulty

Optimized the rain and snow visual effect.

Optimized the save load process.

Optimized the size of the tips.

Optimized the blueprint build, now walls with the same material can build on each other.



Last but not least, we wish you a happy spring festival in advance!