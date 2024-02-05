 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 5 February 2024

Urgent update: BUG that soldiers cannot attack continuously

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG: After the monster attacked by the soldier dies, the soldier will not automatically attack other nearby monsters.
Optimization: The quarry can arrange work tasks concurrently to avoid the problem of someone always waiting when a large number of workers are arranged in the quarry.
Optimization: When digging a pond, the priority tasks specified by the player will be executed first even if they are not in inland areas.

Depot 1455911
