BUG: After the monster attacked by the soldier dies, the soldier will not automatically attack other nearby monsters.
Optimization: The quarry can arrange work tasks concurrently to avoid the problem of someone always waiting when a large number of workers are arranged in the quarry.
Optimization: When digging a pond, the priority tasks specified by the player will be executed first even if they are not in inland areas.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 5 February 2024
Urgent update: BUG that soldiers cannot attack continuously
