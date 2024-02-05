HOTFIX 1.3

Hello everyone!

Development of the vaccine for the Dooper Virus has reached a critical new milestone, but there are some adjustments and improvements that we need to share with you.

Here's the list of fixes:

The Booth Clerk continuously charges the player even if they couldn't afford the Vascular Pass the first time.

Changing the game language will now reflect in saved files (the language will be locked to what was saved in the file previously).

Removed the ability to hover over the Language option with M&K in the Pause Menu outside of the Main Menu to prevent confusion (Language can only be changed in the Main Menu).

Proton Smasher Bullets will now be destroyed upon colliding with destructible walls.

Distributor Titles for DocX and Phoebe will display correctly.

Closing the Shop Menu would lock the position value of the selector, preventing the player from scrolling through items in the shop correctly until they left the room and came back in.

Spike Wave Bases will no longer jiggle after killing the TapeWorm Boss.

Viral Protocol Chip drops energy orbs after dealing enough hits on enemies.

Removed Boss Damaged SFX when shooting at a dead boss.

Removed a spot in the Phorgog fight that allowed players to cheese the boss.

Fusing Atoms in Spunk's room would trigger the race track to play.

Cestoda (Tape Worm) Boss will slow down/stutter when hit during its Wall Pushing attack.

