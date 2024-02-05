Update on February 5, 2024

-
Adjusting game difficulty
(1) Fixed so that "Initial Placement Unchanged" can be selected in Story mode.
Please note that the initial value is unchecked (initial placement will change)
(2) Slightly reduced the upper limit on the number of difficult-to-discover anomalies ("Hard" anomalies)
to appear on the "Default" difficulty level.
(3) Increased the amount of light emitted by the anomaly "light".
(4) Several corrections and deletions have been made regarding the anomaly "Suspicious".
Added new anomalies as many as deleted ones.
-
About UI changes
(1) The selected “Initial Placement” has been clearly indicated on the pause screen during work.
(2) The initial value of the screen brightness was set a little higher.
-
others
In Story mode, anomalies related to ending branches have been fixed so that they are more likely to occur.
