Share · View all patches · Build 13368286 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug where some scenes would have completely wrong exposure. Resulting in a blinding white light.

Fixed a bug where music would load for the incorrect levels. Added a more robust and performant music loading system.

Fixed floating bible bug.

Added houses to the void and added a better system to fix issues where placed objects would clip below the surface when placed on a slope.