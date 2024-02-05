-Character running speed increased.
-LOD errors in some objects fixed.
-Volume levels of some music tracks increased.
-Bug in the recitation screen fixed.
-Sound error when obtaining keys fixed.
-Bug in the corpse burial feature fixed.
-Innovations added to the path leading to the game's end.
-Collider errors fixed.
-Known minor bugs fixed.
v0.3
