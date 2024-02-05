There was a crash that occurs when player enters a level or controller settings while connecting to a controller.
This happens due to the fact the game doesn't recognize some controller names and I didn't account for that while implementing this.
Now whenever using a controller that isn't recognized by the game, it will default to use the Xbox 360 controller mappings and uses text instead of glyphs to represent the button input.
Froggo Swing 'n Grapple update for 5 February 2024
Fix an issue related to using controllers
