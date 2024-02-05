 Skip to content

Froggo Swing 'n Grapple update for 5 February 2024

Fix an issue related to using controllers

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a crash that occurs when player enters a level or controller settings while connecting to a controller.
This happens due to the fact the game doesn't recognize some controller names and I didn't account for that while implementing this.
Now whenever using a controller that isn't recognized by the game, it will default to use the Xbox 360 controller mappings and uses text instead of glyphs to represent the button input.

