5 February 2024 Update

The following bugs have been fixed:
- Camera "shaking" in biomes has been eliminated.
- Sometimes the sound of the "chasing" ghost was interrupted halfway. Now it doesn't interrupt.
Localization:
- Added a Tesseract's line explaining that in case of difficulties, players should find him in the biome where the difficulties arose and ask him a corresponding question.
Miscellaneous:
- Nowhere was it explained that to get hints on what to do next, players should consult the Tesseract. Therefore, a question mark has been added above the building with the Tesseract on the map of the 4th biome, and the Tesseract now has a line explaining that in case of difficulties, players should find him in the biome where the difficulties arose and ask him a corresponding question.
- In the main menu, the button to go to the email has been changed to a button to go to our Telegram channel.
- Our email has been added to the "People" section in the main menu.
Thank you for being with us, dragons!
Changed files in this update