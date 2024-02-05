 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empty Skull update for 5 February 2024

5 February 2024 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13367864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Camera "shaking" in biomes has been eliminated.
  • Sometimes the sound of the "chasing" ghost was interrupted halfway. Now it doesn't interrupt.

Localization:

  • Added a Tesseract's line explaining that in case of difficulties, players should find him in the biome where the difficulties arose and ask him a corresponding question.

Miscellaneous:

  • Nowhere was it explained that to get hints on what to do next, players should consult the Tesseract. Therefore, a question mark has been added above the building with the Tesseract on the map of the 4th biome, and the Tesseract now has a line explaining that in case of difficulties, players should find him in the biome where the difficulties arose and ask him a corresponding question.
  • In the main menu, the button to go to the email has been changed to a button to go to our Telegram channel.
  • Our email has been added to the "People" section in the main menu.

Thank you for being with us, dragons!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2772381 Depot 2772381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2772382 Depot 2772382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link