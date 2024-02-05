patch notes 2.5

BUG fix

Optimize for intermittent network fluctuations

BUG that summons cannot attack

BUG in world boss kill count (sandworm body will not be counted after update)

other

World BOSS sandworm optimization

·The imperfect AI mechanism of Duojie may lead to runaways and network problems

·Replace the sandworm with the Overlord Lion Priest

·The blue/purple weapons/armor dropped by the Overlord Priest must contain prayers

The C-level drops of all BOSS in Last Island/Avalon have been increased.

Adjustment of output of secret realm T12 BOSS

·If a blue/purple magic weapon/accessory is dropped, there is a 50% chance that a prayer will appear.

Added follow-up rewards on the road to growth/expansion

The fetal fruiting time is adjusted to have no CD limit (original 12 hours)

·If you die after meeting the conditions, the unclaimed fruits will be kept forever.

Maintenance compensation: Ultimate Potion2 Large Lucky Herb2