Update Preview1.0.11-1.0.14

Optimization and updates
This version has optimized a lot of resources, alleviated the lag problem of 2000 people in the later stage, fixed a large number of legacy bugs, and added a new rule: Nian Beast Invasion.
- Modified the default effects of the Forbidden City.
- Fixed the weather may cause a bug that persists for a certain type of time.
- Add deities and decorations to the heritage store.
- Updated models, drawings, and animations of Terra Cotta Warriors.
- Improved the efficient conversion effect of the altar.
- Fixed a bug where the Nuwa Temple did not work in Hell difficulty.
- Fixed some description errors.
- Fix the bug where the speed of the God Altar and the Divine Beast's platform is too fast due to the influence of mechanism buffs.
- Fix the bug in the position of Daughter Kingdom's Lord.
- Fix the bug where the Shrine and Tianji Pavilion do not move Tribute Incense.
- Fix the bug of the aura error attached to the Epidemic.
- Business terms can now simultaneously reduce the rate of decline in makeup value.
- Fix a bug where the screen may change color.
- Terra Cotta Warriors are no longer counted in the character statistics.
- The increase in newborns will be correctly indicated.
- Optimized monster attack animation.
- Fixed a bug where the decoration entry could not be activated correctly in certain situations.
