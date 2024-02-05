 Skip to content

The Immortal Mayor update for 5 February 2024

Update Preview1.0.11-1.0.14

Build 13367692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization and updates

This version has optimized a lot of resources, alleviated the lag problem of 2000 people in the later stage, fixed a large number of legacy bugs, and added a new rule: Nian Beast Invasion.

  1. Modified the default effects of the Forbidden City.
  2. Fixed the weather may cause a bug that persists for a certain type of time.
  3. Add deities and decorations to the heritage store.
  4. Updated models, drawings, and animations of Terra Cotta Warriors.
  5. Improved the efficient conversion effect of the altar.
  6. Fixed a bug where the Nuwa Temple did not work in Hell difficulty.
  7. Fixed some description errors.
  8. Fix the bug where the speed of the God Altar and the Divine Beast's platform is too fast due to the influence of mechanism buffs.
  9. Fix the bug in the position of Daughter Kingdom's Lord.
  10. Fix the bug where the Shrine and Tianji Pavilion do not move Tribute Incense.
  11. Fix the bug of the aura error attached to the Epidemic.
  12. Business terms can now simultaneously reduce the rate of decline in makeup value.
  13. Fix a bug where the screen may change color.
  14. Terra Cotta Warriors are no longer counted in the character statistics.
  15. The increase in newborns will be correctly indicated.
  16. Optimized monster attack animation.
  17. Fixed a bug where the decoration entry could not be activated correctly in certain situations.

Changed files in this update

