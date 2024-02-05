- Free demo now available.
- New Hard mode (enemies have more hp and start with abilities, but you get more XP).
- In hard mode there are rare encounters with dark enemies that can have the hard mode buffs applied multiple times. (happens to 1/30 enemies)
- A new Deck unlocked after winning a game in hard mode.
- 3 new abilities focused around the new deck.
- Visible grave and deck sizes to assist with the new mechanics.
- Added guide link in the mod menu, so anyone can find instructions from inside the game.
- 10+ new cards to play with.
- New hard mode achievement.
- New soundtracks for the fights.
Card Fuse update for 5 February 2024
V 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
