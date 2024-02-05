 Skip to content

Card Fuse update for 5 February 2024

V 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13367655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Free demo now available.
  • New Hard mode (enemies have more hp and start with abilities, but you get more XP).
  • In hard mode there are rare encounters with dark enemies that can have the hard mode buffs applied multiple times. (happens to 1/30 enemies)
  • A new Deck unlocked after winning a game in hard mode.
  • 3 new abilities focused around the new deck.
  • Visible grave and deck sizes to assist with the new mechanics.
  • Added guide link in the mod menu, so anyone can find instructions from inside the game.
  • 10+ new cards to play with.
  • New hard mode achievement.
  • New soundtracks for the fights.

