New Mode, New Skins, New Map, New Boss! - Happy Lunar New Year!

Dear Mekaa Adventurers,

👋It's been a while and we're back with a bunch of new content to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The game is also 40% OFF - Don't miss out!

🚆"Cangyuan Land" New Mode

🐉Enter the New Year theme dungeon - "Dragon Abyss Secret Realm", a new map gameplay rule, and challenged the new BOSS with heroes!

In the ancient land of legends, a loud roar shattered the peace that originally belonged to this place. The dragon should be a symbol of strength and wisdom, but this time it failed to stop the invasion of magic bronze and became the slave of Indis. Under the threat of hot steel and giant hammers, the dragon danced wildly and roared for nine days, eventually leaving behind a ruined home and crying people.

“The sleeping dragon is not rising today. Please come to the high platform.” Dear heroes, “Dragon Abyss” is about to open. Let us put on our armor again, in the darkness and fire, and strike the heavy note of the new year!

Dragon Abyss Secret Realm has a total of 10 levels. Each level has 8 cells, except for the boss, which are all shrouded in fog. Players can consume moves to reveal the fog of any cell, and then decide whether to enter. Entering a cell will not consume moves.

🎆5 New Festive Skins

Get 5 new skins that we prepare for the lunar new year!

You can get exchange coins by clearing the new dungeon, which can be used to exchange new skins and card effects!

Added options for difficulty rewards in advanced mode so you can choose difficulty rewards freely.

Optimized some art resources.

Fixed an error caused by the talent "Vengeance", which resulted in the enemy giving cards to teammates wrongly

Enjoy gaming & Happy Lunar New Year!

