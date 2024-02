Share · View all patches · Build 13367573 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 10:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

I'm happy to announce that Day4 of Zarathustra - Cybergeddon has just been made available for download.

The final day of the adventure concludes our story and brings the case to a close.

It also features many bug-fixes and smaller QoL improvements like mouse-drag scrolling on the map and savegames being sorted by date.

Have fun playing!

Cheers,

Tim