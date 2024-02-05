Funeral update notes - February 5, 2024

Bug fixes and improvements.
Update Version 1.3.3
✅Silver key bug fix
✅First level spook adjustments
✅Character idle animation bug fix in the last chapter
✅Menu buttons placement fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug fixes and improvements.
Update Version 1.3.3
✅Silver key bug fix
✅First level spook adjustments
✅Character idle animation bug fix in the last chapter
✅Menu buttons placement fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update