Funeral update for 5 February 2024

Funeral update notes - February 5, 2024

February 5, 2024

Bug fixes and improvements.

Update Version 1.3.3

✅Silver key bug fix
✅First level spook adjustments
✅Character idle animation bug fix in the last chapter
✅Menu buttons placement fixes

