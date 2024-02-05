 Skip to content

Mighty Slap update for 5 February 2024

Now 1v1 fight with your opponent

Share · View all patches · Build 13367161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In order to create a more indulging experience for the players we've now included a free roam mode. Now players can 1v1 fight with their third person controllable character.
To continue the game player's are supposed to reach the ring so that the Slap Game can be played. Until then players can fight each other damaging their health points.

