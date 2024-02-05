0205 Update Preview

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi adventurers，

We are going to launch a new patch for bug fixing and optimization later today. Here is the upcoming update:

Optimization

Spike Core: Bouncing speed increased by 50%, ensuring swifter engagements.

Thermal Bombs: Now detonates upon detecting nearby enemies, enhancing tactical use.

Advanced Mecha Upgrade: Unlocked progressively after multiple base returns, evolving alongside escalating alert levels.

Evolution Feature Blocking: Activated post the Valkyrie fight, adding depth to character progression.

Weapon Supply Blocking: Added model-specific cues for intuitive selection.

Evolution Interface: Streamlined with upgrade prompts for easier navigation.

Clinic: Rewards now confined within room boundaries, refining gameplay mechanics.

Weapons with Evolution Affixes now feature distinct pickup indicators, facilitating item management.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the interruption glitch of Thunderio's Arcanum.

Fixed the issue where the Violet Dagger skill "Abush" would teleport you to a wrong location.

Resolved the issue preventing Thermal Fusion from inflicting burns.

Fixed sporadic HUD disappearance post Weapon Modification in the Oblivion Temple.

Corrected discrepancies in the Catalogue display.

Fixed several translation errors.

If you encounter any gameplay issues during the game, or have any ideas and suggestions for the following updates, please feel free to join our official Discord to share and discuss. Our mods are ready to assist you on this thrilling adventure.