Who Is Abby Major Update 0.4.7.4f3 EA: Road to Full Release!

Welcome to the latest update for Who Is Abby. After a few minor delays we are super pleased to bring you this brand new update. Its all very exciting as we pave the way for the full game release, we're overjoyed to introduce some awesome enhancements and crucial fixes that we have been working hard on.

But first....

Important Note for Existing Players: 🚨

We have made some back stage adjustments to the control system and due to this please click the "Reset" button 🔄 in the settings menu. This will stop you seeing any control related anomalies during play.

Key Highlights:

Storyline: 🗺️ We've added a feature to help understand your journey as Tom, hitting the Storyline button during the game will present a beautiful scene to help you understand where you've been and what you are trying to do. This should really bring something to enhancing navigation and story immersion.

Major Performance Overhaul: 🖥️ We've made a huge update to the graphics and performance. Expect better framerates in both Ray-Traced and Non-Ray-Traced modes. Also, the non Ray-Traced modes are looking better than ever!

Peaceful Mode: 🛡️With the new peaceful mode enabled, it is no longer possible for Tom to come to harm within the game.

Input Sensitivity Control: 🎚️ Adjust the game to your preferred play style with customisable control settings.

Skippable Cut-scenes: 🚀 We've added the ability to skip cut scenes.

Zoom!: 🔍 It is now possible to look a little closer at the items within the world. Keep your eye out for all the little details.

Enhancements:

📲 Menu Overhaul: The redesign of the menu continues and it is coming together really nicely now! We even updated the Logo to make it a bit more readable

🛠️ Huge UI update: We have redone many of the UI elements including fonts and control icons to make it look better and easier to follow.

🔄 Updated Loading Screens: Slicker looking and more informative.

💾 Additional Save Points: We've added more checkpoints.

🗣️ New Dialogues and Sound FX: Lots of new bits and pieces added all around the world

🚶 New Character Animations: Just a few tweaks

🚶 More bananas: No not really, but I would of done if I was allowed.

🛠️ Level Design Adjustments: A few areas have been improved for play-ability

⚡ Optimized Level Streaming: As part of the performance upgrade.

🌟 Additional Ray Tracing Options: To make it a little easier to understand the settings in the menu.

Bug Fixes:

Replaced the music in menu

Inspectable items no longer reposition if use button is spammed.

Fixed more areas that you might get stuck in

Fixed multiple subtitle typo's

Resolved issue with some notes having UV artifacts around them.

Increased lots of dialogues volumes

increased lots of inspectables inspect size

Prepare for a richer, deeper, and more thrilling exploration of Clearwater. This update is a big step towards the full game release, and we're excited for you to experience the enhancements. Thank you for your continued support and feedback. It's an exciting time for Who Is Abby, and we can't wait for you to see what's next! 🎉

We'd love to hear your thoughts on these updates! Please come and share your experience in either the Community Hub on Steam or in our Discord. Your feedback is invaluable to us.