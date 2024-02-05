Patch v5.0.1

Various players were experiencing some issues that I've now fixed!

If you come across anything else, please let me know and I'll fix it asap. If you haven't played the game in a long time (several months or more), your save file may be incompatible. I had to make some breaking changes to save files a while back. So if you are playing for the first time in a long time, and get stuck on the "Unnusual Undertaking" splash screen, you may need to delete your save file or reinstall the game. I'm very sorry about that! I try to avoid this kind of thing but at a couple points during Early Access, the game data changed dramatically, meaning old save data was simply incompatible.

Anyways, here's what I fixed:

Sometimes the Utahraptor character loaded in, but was really tiny. It's normal sized now.

The BSC Trooper enemy was invisible. It wasn't suppose to have those powers. It doesn't anymore.

On some save files, clicking on operation event nodes didn't work. It should work now.

For some players, Hot Zones that triggered combat events loaded you into combat encounters where the cards were never dealt. This is fixed too!

There were some issues with achievements unlocking even if you didn't accomplish what was required. Now achievements should only unlock if you earn them. (if this doesn't happen, let me know exxactly what achievement unlocked incorrectly)

Thanks for your patience with me while I sort out these bugs!

-Tim, the Dev