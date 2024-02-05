Capcom Cup X Street Voter event now live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Celebrate Capcom Cup X with a redecorated Battle Hub and special Street Voter event!

Capcom Cup brings together the world's top Street Fighter players, as winners of qualifying tournaments face off against each other. Players that manage to predict the next champion will be rewarded with an exclusive Outfit 1 color for the character the champ uses to claim the crown in the grand final!

Voting is open until the date and time below:

Thursday, February 15, 11:59pm PST

You'll also get a little something just for voting, so be sure to visit

Eternity in the Battle Hub during the voting period to vote.

Check out the Buckler's Bootcamp for the latest information on the event!

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/buckler/

Purchase Street Fighter 6:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

Official website

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/