Street Fighter™ 6 update for 5 February 2024

Capcom Cup X Street Voter event now live!

Celebrate Capcom Cup X with a redecorated Battle Hub and special Street Voter event!

Capcom Cup brings together the world's top Street Fighter players, as winners of qualifying tournaments face off against each other. Players that manage to predict the next champion will be rewarded with an exclusive Outfit 1 color for the character the champ uses to claim the crown in the grand final!

Voting is open until the date and time below:
Thursday, February 15, 11:59pm PST

You'll also get a little something just for voting, so be sure to visit
Eternity in the Battle Hub during the voting period to vote.

Check out the Buckler's Bootcamp for the latest information on the event!
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/buckler/

Purchase Street Fighter 6:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

Official website
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

