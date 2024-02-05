《R2Beat：音速觉醒》2月5日维护延迟开服公告

亲爱的各位玩家：
维护原定2月5日 16:30开服，由于部分功能调试问题需要延长开服时间。
预计开服时间：2月5日20:30。
玩家将在开服后获得延迟开服补偿：金钥匙*2
很抱歉给大家造成不便，感谢大家对《R2Beat：音速觉醒》的关注与支持。
《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2023年2月5日
