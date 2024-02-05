 Skip to content

R2Beat: 音速觉醒 update for 5 February 2024

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》2月5日维护延迟开服公告

Share · View all patches · Build 13366864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的各位玩家：

维护原定2月5日 16:30开服，由于部分功能调试问题需要延长开服时间。

预计开服时间：2月5日20:30。

玩家将在开服后获得延迟开服补偿：金钥匙*2

很抱歉给大家造成不便，感谢大家对《R2Beat：音速觉醒》的关注与支持。

《R2Beat：音速觉醒》运营团队
2023年2月5日

Changed files in this update

R2Beat Content Depot 1630281
  • Loading history…
