[Update] Ver. 1.7.0.5

Hello everyone!
We have updated to Ver. 1.7.0.5!
--- New and Improved Features ---
[Resources]
-
A "Selection History" function has been added to the "Local Files" tab of the Asset Picker.
You can select a previously selected file path in the File Path Name field.
-
The context menu in the tree of Resources menu now supports "Change Import Source File".
Please use this function when the original file imported into Bakin is moved to another folder using Windows Explorer, or when the original file is copied to another folder and its contents are changed.
[Events]
- If only the "default" motion exists for the graphic assigned in the "Display Conversation" panel, the "default" is automatically selected for the motion field.
This is in response to a problem where an image does not appear immediately in the assigned field when a graphic is selected.
[Game Definition]
- In the Store tab of the Common Terms menu, the Purchase/Sold decision message can now be left blank to hide the message during the game.
[Others]
- Added text recommending driver updates for Intel-based GPUs to the readme.txt file generated when a game file is exported for publishing.
In some cases, when a game does not start, updating the GPU driver may be effective.
--- Bug Fixes ---
[Battles]
-
Fixed a bug in which the increase in maximum HP/MP due to equipment, state changes, and buff skills was not reflected internally correctly during battles.
The correction made in ver. 1.7.0.4 was not working properly and caused problems.
-
Fixed a bug that caused monsters to change their orientation during battles with events, but immediately return to their original orientation.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented screen clicks from progressing to the next scene at the end of the battle result screen.
[Play Execution Issues]
-
Fixed a bug that caused an exception on the mini-map after loading and starting saved data outside of the map.
-
Fixed a bug in which the player elevation was not restored correctly after loading and starting saved data outside of the map.
[Layout Tool]
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Purchase/Sold decision messages to appear on the back of the store layout.
[Events]
-
Fixed a bug that caused an exception when clicking "Placement..." with "None" selected for Monster to be Appeared in the "Make Monster Appear" panel.
-
In the "Check Contact Status" panel, when checking the number of events, an exception would occur if the variable contained a value less than or equal to 0.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented the "Make Player/Event Walk to Specified Coordinates" panel from working properly when 0 seconds was assigned.
-
Fixed a bug in the "Item Enhancement" panel in which local variables whose names began with a letter other than "L" were not referenced correctly.
-
Fixed a bug that prevented removing C# scripts assigned to events.
[Published Work Export Issues]
-
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash while switching maps in exported games.
-
Fixed a bug that could cause a black square to be displayed momentarily for a conversational standing picture in exported games.
[Sprite Tool]
- Fixed a bug that allowed a copied layer to be pasted into the sound effect line as well.
We will continue to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".
Changed files in this update