Fantasy Temptations update for 5 February 2024

Achievements

Build 13366689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue where specific achievements could not be earned in some cases. If there is an achievement that you cannot earn, you can try to play that level again.

