• Improved Guilds interface
• New items added:
•• Poison Gun,
•• Demonic Armor,
•• Amber Drake,
•• Pills of Partial Immortality,
•• Rabbit's Foot
• Fixed the balance of some items:
•• Reduced the damage of 'Last Reason'
•• 'Sonic Screwdriver' cooldown increased.
•• 'Winter Storm' spell now ends the turn.
• Improved special effects and animations
•Bug fixes
Gunspell 2 update for 5 February 2024
Update 1.4.7557
