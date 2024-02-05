 Skip to content

Gunspell 2 update for 5 February 2024

Update 1.4.7557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Improved Guilds interface
• New items added:
•• Poison Gun,
•• Demonic Armor,
•• Amber Drake,
•• Pills of Partial Immortality,
•• Rabbit's Foot
• Fixed the balance of some items:
•• Reduced the damage of 'Last Reason'
•• 'Sonic Screwdriver' cooldown increased.
•• 'Winter Storm' spell now ends the turn.
• Improved special effects and animations
•Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Gunspell 2 Content Depot 1477571
