地心归途 Return From Core update for 5 February 2024

Small Update V0.1.2.0205

Small Update V0.1.2.0205

Hello, Inner Earth’s Creatures!

In the update of V0.1.2.0205, we have made the following changes:

  • Bug Fixed: Fixed the bug that causes the game to freeze when the affection of “Experimental Object: Nilus” is upgraded.
  • Bug Fixed: Fixed the issue where the model of “Experimental Object: Nilus” may not appear when the player fights with her.
  • Bug Fixed: Fixed the issue that the “Mulberry Wood Bed” model does not display.
  • Optimization: Increase the drop rate of the furniture schematic that dropped from Core Level 6.

Tanxun Studio & 2P Games

