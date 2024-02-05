Small Update V0.1.2.0205

Hello, Inner Earth’s Creatures!
In the update of V0.1.2.0205, we have made the following changes:
- Bug Fixed: Fixed the bug that causes the game to freeze when the affection of “Experimental Object: Nilus” is upgraded.
- Bug Fixed: Fixed the issue where the model of “Experimental Object: Nilus” may not appear when the player fights with her.
- Bug Fixed: Fixed the issue that the “Mulberry Wood Bed” model does not display.
- Optimization: Increase the drop rate of the furniture schematic that dropped from Core Level 6.
Tanxun Studio & 2P Games
Changed files in this update