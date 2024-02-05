FORBIDDEN ART Patch 0.02.1 notes

Forbidden Art is updated to version 0.02.1.

Fixed dial-type locks to be able to rotate in reverse.

Fixed an issue with ringed keys moving unnaturally.

Fixed an issue where the killer would not attack the player when playing in Crouch mode.

Fixed an issue where the killer animation would not work correctly in certain sections when playing in Crouch mode.

Fixed an issue where "Quick turn" would not work correctly on some HMDs.

Fixed a shader issue with indicator particles in 6x6 mode.

Fixed animations running one more time in some puzzles.