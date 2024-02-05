 Skip to content

Halcyon Days update for 5 February 2024

Day 14 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13366304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimized Angrill Ruins, FPS should significantly increase for users

  2. Fixed bug where a cutscene wouldn't trigger and lock players out of progress before Durrandal Isle invasion mission

Depot 2543041
