-
Optimized Angrill Ruins, FPS should significantly increase for users
-
Fixed bug where a cutscene wouldn't trigger and lock players out of progress before Durrandal Isle invasion mission
Halcyon Days update for 5 February 2024
Day 14 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2543041 Depot 2543041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update